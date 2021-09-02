Whatsapp fined record 225 million euros in Ireland

This fine is the second largest ever imposed by a digital regulator in Europe.

The Irish digital authority ordered Whatsapp to pay a record fine of 225 million euros on Thursday, September 2. She accuses him of having violated European regulations on the protection of personal data.

This fine is the largest ever imposed by the Irish regulator and the second largest by a digital regulator in Europe, after that of 746 million euros against Amazon in July in Luxembourg.

The Irish regulator oversees Facebook on behalf of the EU, as the company has its regional headquarters in that country.

The investigation started in 2018 focused on Whatsapp’s compliance with its transparency obligations under European data protection rules (GDPR), in particular “on the processing of information between Whatsapp and other Facebook companies”.

After receiving the first conclusions from the Irish authority, the European regulator, which brings together the 27 national European data protection authorities, asked the Irish authority last July “new investigations quickly” and to go further in the proposed sanctions.





The European body wanted in particular more information on the use that Facebook wants to make of the data of its subsidiary. A spokesperson for Whatsapp denounced Thursday “completely disproportionate sanctions”, specifying that the company would appeal.