Whatsapp sanctioned with record fine by Irish regulator

A record fine of 225 million euros. This is what the Irish digital authority announced Thursday, September 2, to have imposed on Whatsapp after an investigation requested by the European Commission concerning the protection of personal data.

This fine is the largest ever imposed by the Irish regulator. It is also the second highest that a digital regulator imposes in Europe after that of 746 million euros against Amazon in July in Luxembourg for non-compliance with European regulations on the private data of Internet users.

Following its investigation, the Irish Data Protection Authority (DPC) “Fined 225 million euros on Whatsapp”, she announced in a statement. CPD “Also imposed a reprimand” to this subsidiary of Facebook, and enjoined “To comply” with European rules.

The investigation, started in 2018, focused on Whatsapp’s compliance with its transparency obligations under European data protection rules (GDPR), in particular “On the processing of information between Whatsapp and other Facebook companies”.

“Disproportionate sanctions”, denounces Whatsapp

Seized in particular by the German authority after controversial changes to the conditions of use of messaging, the European regulator, which federates the 27 national European data protection authorities, had asked the Irish authority in July “New investigations quickly”.





The European body wanted in particular more information on the use that Facebook wants to make of the data of its subsidiary, and in particular on the possibilities of crossing related to the use of unique identifiers.

The DPC noted in its decision “Very serious offenses” and one “Very significant information gap” provided to the user. A spokesperson for Whatsapp denounced Thursday “Completely disproportionate sanctions”, indicating that the company would appeal.

“Whatsapp is committed to providing a secure and private service. We have worked to ensure that the information we give is transparent and complete and we will continue to do so ”, he added.

