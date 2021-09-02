when conspiratorial sites collect millions from advertising

Jim Hoft does not like traditional media, which he accuses of producing “fake news”. But after weeks of negotiations, he agreed to make an exception for France 2. He receives reporters from “Complément d’Investigation” in his luxurious home in the affluent suburb of Saint Louis, Missouri, a state in the Midwestern United States. United.

This former human resources executive, now in his sixties, runs one of the most influential conspiratorial sites in the United States. The Gateway Pundit, created in the early 2000s, and its audience of 50 million page views per month made its fortune. According to Jim Hoft, this is a real information site, which he runs with a dozen editors.

One of the most influential conspiracy sites in the United States …

However, on The Gateway Pundit, we quickly come across “fake news” such as “Masks are ineffective in blocking the transmission of Covid-19 and can cause premature death” or “A video of Joe Biden calling for a jihad Muslim was created, translated, promoted and approved by the US government. “

Questioned, Jim Hoft is careful not to approve these “infox”. “Personally, I think that masks form a barrier that protects us”, he says. As for Joe Biden’s alleged call for jihad, this fervent supporter of Donald Trump (whose defeat he does not recognize in the last election) says he has no memory of it …

… earns around 200,000 euros per month thanks to advertising

How much does his site earn him each year? To do the math, the journalists turned to a specialist, Laurent Nicolas, who has been analyzing the visibility of digital advertising for twenty-three years. And advertisements, Jim Hoft’s site has a lot: 4 per page on average, according to our count.





Each of them brings the site only 0.1 centime, on average, explains Laurent Nicolas. You therefore need 1,000 to earn 1 euro. But with 50 million page views per month (according to site statistics), at an average of 4 ads per page, at 0.1 cent each, “we get the maddening figure of 200,000 euros. So this site can earn, thanks to advertising, around 200,000 euros each month”, he concludes. This ensures more than 2 million euros per year to the small company of Jim Hoft … Each year, according to the estimates of NewsGuard, a company which evaluates the reliability of the information on the Net, the sites specialized in the diffusion of “fake news” would pocket more than 2 billion euros.

Excerpt from “Fake news, the money machine”, a document to see in “Further investigation” September 2, 2021.

