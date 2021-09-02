When Gérard Lopez compares the FCGB to PSG

With the summer transfer window closed, it is time to take stock of the recruitment carried out during this transfer window. President of the Girondins de Bordeaux, Gérard Lopez gave a glowing assessment of his transfer window.

Bordeaux equal to PSG this summer according to Gérard Lopez

After the withdrawal from King Street in April, the Girondins de Bordeaux found a new owner this summer. Former president of Lille OSC, Gerard Lopez is the new boss of the FCGB. His arrival at the presidency of Bordeaux gave a boost to the transfer window of the club in the scapular. He recorded no less than nine signatures this summer. Enough to satisfy the former Lille leader who believes he has achieved “a good transfer window even if it would have taken one or two more transfers for it to be perfect”. “We added quality, competition and youth. Financially, we also find ourselves there […] With PSG, we have been one of the most active clubs, ”noted Lopez in the columns of The team.





Sales still in the pipeline with the Girondins?

In his exit, Gérard Lopez deplores the failed recruitment Mostafa Mohamed. Blame it on a disagreement between Zamalek and Galatasaray where the Egyptian had been on loan since the winter. “The player was extremely sad, we are with him […] We were guaranteed that there would be no problem, ”assured the president of the Girondins. Which is optimistic for the rest of the transfer window of Bordeaux. The Luxembourg entrepreneur still hopes to make some sales to Turkey or Russia where the transfer market is still open.