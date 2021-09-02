when hurricane Ida floods the Louis-Armstrong court despite its closed roof

Surreal scene in Flushing Meadows. A rain sweeping the Louis Armstrong court, although well covered, caused the interruption of the second round match of the US Open between the South African Kevin Anderson and the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, Wednesday September 1st. An unexpected stop on a closed-roof court, which only gave a glimpse of the extent of the weather conditions plaguing the streets of New York at the same time.

Diego Schwartzman had just won the first set 7-6 (7/4) and was trailing 30-15 in the first game of the second when the American Tennis Federation (USTA), host of the Grand Slam tournament, decided to call a halt. the match as the court became too slippery, after two short interruptions.

The images were quite spectacular inside and outside the room, with waves of rain having originated in a tornado within 20 km of the site, a remnant of the deadly hurricane Ida, which killed several people and caused significant destruction on the Louisiana coast last Sunday.

The showers, which had been rather mild during the day in New York, took a more torrential turn in the evening, and passed through the corners of the retractable roof of the hall, which had been put in place in 2018 to precisely allow the games. to play in spite of the rain.





During the first two interruptions, tournament staff managed to dry the court with machines provided for this purpose, while others wiped it down with towels. But the surface ended up being waterlogged, with the enclosure eventually flooded.

In order to call on everyone to be very careful, the local authorities have chained a series of alert messages on smartphones.

Meanwhile, when most people painfully left the scene, rocking in the wind and rain, staunch spectators remained in the Louis Armstrong, drenched and hoping for a resumption of the match, which ultimately ended with the Arthur. Ashe, the other is actually running covered from the Billie Jean King National Center. He too suffered, to a lesser extent, the weather, forcing spectators to take shelter under umbrellas.

And while Schwartzman ended up winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-4, a state of emergency was declared in New York, some roads proving impassable and subways being put stationary on many lines.

The USTA was nevertheless able to charter a shuttle for certain journalists, so that they could return under police escort to Manhattan from Queens, where Flushing Meadows is located. Other people, employed during the US Open, however, did not know how to get back to their homes, as long as they were not given permission to leave with their vehicle.