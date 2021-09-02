“When there are big personalities, it’s difficult for him”

Mathieu Valbuena, member of the Dream Team RMC Sport, believes that the poor results of the France team are the consequence of a management problem of Didier Deschamps with the strong personalities.

For Mathieu Valbuena, Didier Deschamps “lost control”. In the aftermath of the very disappointing draw of the France team against Bosnia-Herzegovina (1-1), the attacking midfielder of Olympiacos pinned the coach for his management of the locker room. “He just lost the keys to the truck,” said the 36-year-old, who spoke on Thursday evening in Rothen ignites on RMC.

“We had a lot of debates before the Euro saying that we had a fantastic team, the best in the world … Yes, on paper, remarks Mathieu Valbuena. I said that it had to play together , that there is an osmosis between them. On the match of yesterday, we see that nothing has changed. For me the responsibility, he often says it himself and likes to say it: it is Didier Deschamps “.





“The Euro is not a ten-minute affair against Switzerland”

“I know him from OM,” recalls Mathieu Valbuena, who played 136 games under the direction of Didier Deschamps with the Marseille club. “When there are big personalities, egos – maybe not in a bad way – it’s difficult for him.”

“Today, we see the great difficulties he has. There are always problems, but when everything is going well it’s hidden. We don’t talk about it. There, there are no results. After the Euro, we did not hear Didier Deschamps talk about football while explaining what happened. It is not a ten-minute story against Switzerland. We all went through disillusions, this n ‘is not the problem “.