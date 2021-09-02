“When you wake up at night, you tell yourself it’s high time…”

Divorced for a little less than a year, Ingrid Chauvin, heroine of Tomorrow belongs to us, confided in this necessary upheaval in her life.
For 4 years, she has been playing Chloé in Tomorrow belongs to us, successful series of TF1. Headlining, Ingrid Chauvin modeled her life around the soap opera and even settled in Sète, where fiction takes place and where it is filmed. Last year, she announced to separate from the father of her son Tom, Thierry Peythieu with whom she had been married since 2011, even though her character was experiencing the same thing with Alex. An upheaval that she had nevertheless explained to live well, she who had lived a tragedy: the loss of her daughter Jade, aged 5 months, in 2014. In the last issue of Gala released on September 2, Ingrid Chauvin gave herself open-heartedly to this divorce, its reasons and its merits.
“We can’t take it anymore, we are suffocating”
Divorce, for her, was inconceivable. Raised by divorced parents when she was eight, Ingrid Chauvin had sworn not to reproduce the family pattern, fearing for her son’s balance: “I shouted loud and clear that this would never happen to me. We want to be like the image we have of us, that of the perfect family (…). I got help with the decision making. I needed to be reassured about what I was going through, what I was feeling, to recognize what was normal and what was not, and especially toevacuate the guilt vis-à-vis my child. “ It was these unique feelings that made Ingrid Chauvin aware of the obvious: “At some point, you can’t take it anymore, you suffocate, especially when you’re someone who has always needed to be sincere. When you start to wake up at night, you tell yourself he it’s high time to make a decision to find the harmony that holds you upright. Even more so when you are a mom. My son needs me to be strong and fit. He has need a mom who is well. “
A serene life with his son
Ingrid Chauvin is now thriving with her son and has found the perfect balance between her work and her personal life: the pace of filming of Tomorrow belongs to us matches “on time” to his life and allows him to be “near his son, to pick him up often from school “, we learn at Gala. A few months ago, the actress confided, however, that she had not yet considered rebuilding her life, being in a phase of reconstruction and introspection. But in this interview, she seems more appeased and admits: “Three months ago, I absolutely could not imagine being able to rebuild my life one day. For me, it was over. I was just a mother and will remain so (…) I’m learning not to say ‘never’ again, not to close the door.“