where is France in Europe?

The Spanish government announced an increase in its minimum wage on Wednesday. Within the European Union, 21 states have implemented this income. France is one of the countries where it is the highest

“IThere will be no economic recovery if this recovery is not fair, if it does not reach all layers of society. It is with these words that Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Socialist Prime Minister, justified Wednesday, September 1 a new increase in the national minimum wage.

Currently of 1,108 euros gross monthly over twelve months, it should be increased by 15 euros for this year and “by 31 euros for 2022 and 2023”, according to a press release from the Workers’ Commissions union (CCOO). With this announcement, the minister does it again. In 2019, he had already increased the minimum wage by 22%, to 1,050 euros gross, then by 5.5% in January 2020. These increases, the largest in decades, are intended to raise the Spanish minimum wage – up to ‘then very low – at the level of that of its European neighbors.

France at the top of the basket

On a European scale, the level of the minimum wage is quite disparate. In its figures for July 2021, Eurostat sets up three groups. One where the salary is less than 750 euros, one between 750 and 1,500 and another where the amount exceeds this last level. With these recent increases, Spain has taken the lead in the second group, consisting of Greece, Portugal, Malta, and Slovenia. Greece brings up the rear with 758 euros gross.





In the leading group are states with a minimum wage above 1,500 euros gross per month. France reached sixth place in the European ranking, with 1,555 euros per month. Luxembourg dominates the Union, with 2,202 euros. Then follow Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and France, therefore.

Ten countries for less than 750 euros

As for the last group, the one with the lowest amount, it is made up of ten nations: Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Croatia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Lithuania. Bulgaria is officially the country with the lowest monthly income in the entire European Union (EU), with 332 euros gross. Or a minimum wage five times lower than that of France.

Almost 48% of the countries of the Union therefore have a minimum wage of less than 750 euros, while only 28% exceed 1,500 and 61% do not reach 1,000 euros. These large differences are largely explained by the disparity in prices and the cost of living between the different economies of the EU. It should also be noted that six European states do not have a national minimum wage: Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden.

The French minimum wage is constantly increasing

France is only sixth in the European Union in terms of the national minimum wage, but the amount has grown steadily since its inception in 1970. According to INSEE data, it was close to by 200 euros less ten years ago. In the space of 16 years, the gross hourly minimum wage has also increased, from 8 euros in 2005 to 10.25 euros today.