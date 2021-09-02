which operators gain the most new subscribers on mobile and box?

All operators have now published their results for the first half and second quarter of 2021, it is now possible to make a comparison. SFR’s figures once again need to be put into perspective.

Which operator garnered the most subscribers in the different segments during the 2nd quarter of 2021? Orange continues to go it alone on the fiber. Bouygues Telecom is taking the lead in fixed lines but is losing its leadership in mobile. Free continues to perform with its boxes but again loses mobile subscribers. Finally, it is the leak of ADSL subscribers at SFR, not very transparent. In this comparison, the fixed-price fleet excluding MtoM for mobile and the gain of high-speed and very high-speed subscribers on fixed lines are taken into account.

Bouygues Telecom is overtaken by Orange, Free goes from green to red

If its commercial dynamic remains good, Bouygues Telecom must admit defeat after having retained its problem in its chair of best recruiter on the mobile for many quarters. During the second quarter of 2021, the operator suffered a drop in speed with 114,000 new subscribers against 144,000 and 150,000 during the two previous years. Opportunistic, Orange snatched the first place with a full box with 142,000 net sales against only 32,000 during the first three months of the year, the aggressive offers Sosh pull him up.

In ambush, SFR keeps pace with 105,000 new subscribers. Behind, Free Mobile continues to lose subscribers on its package at 2 € and falls back into the red after positive recruitments during the 1st quarter. this must the ex-troublemaker records a loss of 36,000 subscribers. “This decrease is mainly attributable to the intensification of promotions by certain competitors on entry-level packages impacting the base of subscribers to the 2-euro package”, explained the operator. However, its move upmarket continues with 97,000 new subscribers to its unlimited 4G / 5G mobile plan.

Mobile recruitments

1- Orange: + 142,000

2- Bouygues Telecom: +114,000





3- SFR: +105,000

4- Free: -36,000

Bouygues Telecom bombs on the fixed line, SFR unscrews

After having regained its leadership position in the fourth quarter at the expense of Free and held its rank during the first three months of the year, Bouygues Telecom posted a better quarter than Orange and Free combined. The ISP, growing by 131,000 customers against 98,000 during the previous financial year, is ahead of the incumbent, which is slowing down, and that of Xavier Niel, which is stabilizing. Mistake or sign of hemorrhage from ADSL customers at SFR? According to its latest results, the Altice Europe subsidiary has lost 3,000 subscribers in this segment.

Landline recruitments

1- Bouygues Telecom: +131,000

2- Orange: +68,000

3- Free: +47,000

4-SFR: – 3000

Orange the unbeatable, Free the eternal second, and SFR which mixes everything

The battle is raging on fiber and the demand from the French has been increasing since the first confinement. During the second quarter of 2021, Orange continues to go it alone with 353,000 new subscribers (recruitments and migrations), this is the fourth consecutive quarter above the 300,000 mark. Its base now stands at 5.3million FTTH customers.

On the second step of the podium, Free continued to recruit hard but could not keep up. With its 247,000 recruitments in fiber, the operator had 3.318 million FTTH subscribers at the end of June, or 48.7% of its total base.

In constant progress for several quarters in terms of fiber recruitment, Bouygues Telecom shows a slight decline for the second time in a row. Its FTTH customer base reached 1.9 million thanks to the gain of 156,000 new customers, thus confirming its rank as the third recruiter in the segment. 45% of the operator’s fixed subscribers have fiber, against 30% a year earlier. This is reassuring as to its ability to reach its objective of 3 million fiber subscribers by 2026. Behind, SFR is struggling to keep up, especially since its “fiber” commercial performance understand “FTTH, FTTB and 4G Box customers and excludes white label wholesale”, indicates the operator. What to put these figures into perspective.

New fiber subscribers

1- Orange: +353,000

2- Free: + 247,000

3- Bouygues: +156,000

4- SFR: +130,000