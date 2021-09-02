Why is the new Jogger so important for Dacia?

If the Sandero, Duster and Bigster concept have acquired a real notoriety, the Jogger, which Dacia presents on September 3, turns out to be much more important for the brand than it seems and could steal the show a little from them. Here’s why.

For 12 months, the spotlight of Dacia and the eyes of observers have successively focused on the new Sandero, the Bigster concept promising a large SUV for 2025 then the Duster, which has just gone through the restyling box. So many events – successful – which masked the preparation, behind the scenes, of another novelty more important than it seems. If he does not yet have the notoriety of Sandero and Duster, the Jogger, revealed on September 3, remains nonetheless essential in the move upmarket of the manufacturer of Mioveni.

Only 7-seater Dacia in the future?

First, with the imminent disappearance of the Lodgy, Dacia is preparing to lose the only 7-seater model it has. However, the future Duster 2024 is not planned with a third row of seats and the Bigster concept, despite its large size, was presented at the beginning of the year as a 5-seater model. Perhaps the latter will be entitled to an arrangement for the arrival in series, but Dacia cannot wait until 2025. As such, the Jogger, with optional 7-seater should be in dealerships at the start of 2022, is extremely important..

The first hybrid Dacia, quite a symbol

Even more original, this new wagon will be the first Dacia hybrid. Despite a price positioning without competition, the Romanian brand has no other choice but to switch to electrification, in order to reduce its carbon footprint and meet the European ceilings. In this dynamic, the future Duster would have been symbolically a better standard bearer, he who was the first to make a leap forward at Dacia in 2017. But here again, the deadline is too far away when Dacia can already have the Renault E-Tech technology. The hybrid Jogger, which should not be released immediately, will logically inherit the same traction chain as the Clio E-Tech and its 140 hp..





We do not yet know the price of this first hybrid by Dacia, but difficult, the entry ticket could be under 20,000 €, which would make it the cheapest hybrid on the market. After having slashed the price of the new car, the Romanian firm is therefore preparing to give a big kick to the anthill of hybrids. Charge the Jogger to do it. Finally, if it should not sport the new Dacia logo, maybe the Jogger will inaugurate the new typography.