Why the laughter of babies sounds like that of great apes

Volodymyr Nadtochii / EyeEm via Getty Images The sounds of laughter in babies are more like those of great apes than of an adult human.

SCIENCE- “Huh-ha-huh”: A baby’s laughter is the same as that of a great ape. This is the conclusion drawn from the study conducted by the team of cognitive psychology professor Marishka Kret published this Wednesday, September 1 in Royal Society Biology Letters.

The idea of ​​comparing man and animal in this unusual terrain arose during a conference given by a primatologist in Sicily, attended by the researcher and her friend.

This teacher showed how laughter worked in great apes (gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees …). The sounds, caused by tickling, were emitted by both inhaling and exhaling air, similar to a “huh-ha-huh-ha”.

“My baby laughs like a monkey”

“Well my baby is laughing like a monkey,” her friend exclaimed. “She showed me videos of her son, the resemblance was obvious! I then asked a colleague who is an expert in vocalizations to conduct a study with me, ”the professor told AFP.

A team of researchers in cognitive neuroscience, which she leads alongside Diane Venneker at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands, will then develop different experiments.

They played audio clips of humans aged 3 to 18 months laughing to listeners, expert or not. Their role was to assess the percentage of laughter produced by inhaling versus exhaling.

All the participants delivered the same observation: 50% of the laughter in the youngest babies was produced when inhaling and 50% when exhaling. An alternation of “huh” and “ha” close to non-human primates.





Adult laughter is more communicative

In addition, they also had to assess, on a rating scale, whether they found these little laughs pleasant and contagious. The “ha-ha” of adults was preferred to the sounds of infants. “This is what surprised us the most: discovering that a more mature laugh was perceived as more pleasant and more contagious”, underlines the researcher.

Two experiments, based on a new group of participants and new recordings, confirmed that the “ha-ha-ha” was more communicative.

“With the exhale, the signal seems clearer. The sound is not only louder, but also more controlled, which makes it possible to tell the other ‘hey, it’s funny, let’s continue!’, Analyzes Marishka Kret.

Monkeys laugh all their lives like little ones

It remains to be understood why infants switch from “hu-ha-hu” to “ha-ha-ha”. One of the explanations would be that their vocal apparatus, poorly mastered in its early stages, gradually developed so as to adapt to complex faculties such as language. In fact, the older infants in the study produced more exhaling laughter than the younger ones.

Another suggestion: as his socialization is built, the little child learns to laugh better in order to have more response from his parents, says the researcher.

It has indeed been shown that social interactions last longer if there is laughter, and that it is shared. It functions as a social bond, and not only in humans: “when great apes laugh at unexpected events, such as a somersault, they display a playful air that is easily imitated”, she emphasizes. .

The distinction between the laughter of babies and non-human primates is made as they grow older. Undoubtedly because they are not endowed with speech, the vocal organ of monkeys evolves differently, they laugh all their lives like little ones.

