why the Mu variant is considered “to watch” by the World Health Organization

After Alpha, Beta, Delta, or even Kappa, the variant of the Mu coronavirus is in turn arousing the concern of researchers. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified it Monday, August 30 as “variant to follow”.

While most virus mutations have little effect on their properties, some can affect transmissibility and symptom severity, or affect the effectiveness of vaccines. This is why the WHO classifies Sars-CoV-2 variants, in order to prioritize their surveillance at the global level.

Four variants are considered to be of “concern” (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma). Besides Mu, four others are described as “to be continued” (Eta, Kappa, Lambda and Iota). Franceinfo explains why the WHO made this choice for the variant spotted for the first time in Colombia in January.

Because its capacity for resistance to vaccines questions

At the beginning of August, its possible danger had already been mentioned when seven residents of a Belgian nursing home died of Covid-19 in the space of two weeks, after being contaminated by the Mu variant. As of August 7, 20 people had been infected. All were vaccinated.

In its weekly epidemiological bulletin on the evolution of the pandemic published Tuesday (PDF in English), the UN agency specifies that the variant has “of a constellation of mutations that underline possible immune evasion properties“. According to the WHO, a preliminary study shows “a reduction in the ability to neutralize” the variant thanks to vaccines, similar to what is observed with the beta variant (identified in South Africa).

For its part, the British public health agency claimed that “similar immune evasion properties [avec le variant Beta]”could manifest, in a health risk assessment (PDF in English) dated August 6. As a reminder, the ComCor study of the Institut Pasteur concluded that a complete vaccination schedule with messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna provided 77% protection against contamination with the beta variant.

For its part, the WHO underlined that further studies were needed to better understand the characteristics of these mutations.





Because there is not yet precise data on its dangerousness

To assess the contagiousness of this variant, studies are still lacking. According to the French public health agency, in its latest risk analysis on emerging variants as of August 25, the variant Mu “does not appear to exhibit any characteristics giving it a competitive advantage over Delta, but should be carefully monitored due to its mutation profile”.

“At present, there is no evidence that [le variant B.1.621] is competing with the Delta variant and it seems unlikely that it is more transmissible “reassured for his part British health agency. Same observation on the side of the French health agency which considers that a “increased transmission compared to Delta seems unlikely”. In addition, there is no data yet to assess the severity of the symptoms caused by this new variant.

Because its presence is increasing in South America

Since its first appearance in Colombia, the Mu variant has circulated in several South American countries, including Mexico, Ecuador and Chile.

The WHO states in particular that the prevalence of the Mu variant “constantly increased“in Colombia and Ecuador, where it represents respectively 39% and 13% of the positive cases detected. The circulation of the Mu variant in South America, coupled with that of the Delta variant, is now the subject of increased surveillance.

The variant has also been reported in at least 40 countries around the world, especially in Europe (Spain, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands). But in general, the WHO notes that the global prevalence of the Mu variant among sequenced cases of Covid-19 has decreased. She is “currently less than 0.1%“, reports the agency.

On Twitter, the director of the Covid-19 technical team at WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove, specified Tuesday that 4,500 sequences have been recorded worldwide and uploaded to the international data platform GISAID from 39 countries. The UN agency observes, however, that the prevalence must be interpreted with caution, due to the different sequencing capacities, which vary from one country to another.

The variant has also been detected “sporadically” in France since May, Public Health France announced. As of August 25, 2021, 105 detections had been recorded. Its level of circulation remains very low, with a prevalence of “0.3% or lessBy comparison, 98.1% of positive tests were for the Delta variant on August 26, according to the last epidemiological point of SPF.