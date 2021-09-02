Will Smith is in “Fortnite” … Kanye West seems to have cheated on Kim Kardashian …

September 2, 2021

Regé-Jean Page was out with his girlfriend

For those who still doubted it, Regé-Jean Page is not a heart to take. Proof of this is his coming to the GQ Men of the Year Awards with the one who shares his life. The actor of The Bridgertons Chronicle and Emily Brown have also left the ceremony, which took place at the Tate Modern in London, hand in hand, as JustJared relays, photos in support.

The young woman is a freelance writer and their story could not be more serious, since they live together in the north of the British capital.

The skin of the “Bad Boy” Will Smith is available on “Fortnite”





Kanye West seems to have cheated on Kim Kardashian

Hurricane, one of the 27 titles that make up Donda, is there a confession on the part of Kanye West? If we refer to the lyrics, the rapper was not very loyal to Kim Kardashian throughout their marriage. He notably declaims “hanging out with a new girl” and “always playing the player even after two children”.

According to a source on Page Six, the song is “a testament to all that he has done wrong and he takes responsibility for the end of their marriage.” Is that why Kim Kardashian agreed to play the role of the bride during the last Listening Party of Ye when she filed for divorce in February? Half-forgiven confessed fault, they say …