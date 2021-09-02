With the new masters of Kabul, our report at the heart of the Taliban power

EXCLUSIVE – During the night of August 30 to 31, the last American soldiers left the airport in the Afghan capital. The Taliban, ousted from power just twenty years ago, are once again ruling Afghanistan with an iron fist. Our reporters were able to meet them.

On the road that leads from nowhere to Kabul, a hundred armed men aboard old motorcycles swoop down on the immense fortress. Shouting slogans praising the Taliban movement, shooting in the air and at the guards who intervene, the horde crosses the courtyard in a whirlwind of ocher dust. And frees, in a few minutes, the thousands of inmates of this ultra-secure prison at the gates of the Afghan capital: brothers in arms, but also members of the Islamic State group and the al-Qaida nebula, as well as several criminals tried in particular dangerous. Two or three hours after this brilliant coup, a sort of prelude to victory, the guerrillas entered the capital. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan gives way to the Islamic Emirate.

The new master of the place is him: Hazrat Wali “Zindani” (the prisoner). Imposing in his thirties with black curls framing a square face, he has made his eight years of detention a name for battle,