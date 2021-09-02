Work stoppages exploded in 2020 in French companies, according to a study

Global pandemic and work don’t mix. While it was 4.18% in 2019, the absenteeism rate in business stood at 5.04% in 2020 in France, according to figures released by the firm Gras Savoye Willis Tower Watson. To calculate absenteeism, the authors of the study based themselves on Social Security data and therefore took into account work stoppages of at least three days, in particular stoppages related to childcare and those made. by those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Stops that have exploded due to the Coronavirus.

More than a third of employees in French companies (34.07%) were arrested in 2020, a jump of more than six percentage points compared to 2019. These exceptional stops fueled the increase in sick leaves (+ 43% in 2020), while the share of ATMP stops (accidents at work / occupational diseases) in the overall absenteeism rate has remained stable.





Almost all sectors are affected

Male absenteeism (+ 23%) increased more as a percentage than that of women (+ 17%) in 2020, but women still register a higher absenteeism rate (6.08% against 4.52%). All economic sectors are affected by the increase in absenteeism, with the exception of hotels, cafes and restaurants, which were closed for a long time in 2020.

“The 2021 trend confirms a lasting deterioration in absenteeism. The Covid and the subsequent confinements will very likely have long-term repercussions, ”anticipate the authors of the study.