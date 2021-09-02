World Qualifications 2022 – Blues: Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) called up for the France team

On this back-to-school day, the French team will once again welcome a new kid. After Aurélien Tchouaméni, Moussa Diaby and Jordan Veretout, it is Nordi Mukiele who will join the France group this Thursday in Strasbourg. The Leipzig right-back arrives as a reinforcement following the red card against Bosnia and the automatic suspension of Jules Koundé.

In a sector of extreme poverty, and even though the manager of the post, Benjamin Pavard, is injured, Mukiele finally has his chance. So far, Didier Deschamps had preferred Léo Dubois, who should start the next two matches for the Blues, or a Jules Koundé yet borrowed and never at ease as a side.

Qualif. world Cup “Nobody is looking behind”: the Euro is digested, assures Deschamps 11 HOURS AGO

Benzema – Mbappé – Griezmann: “It doesn’t work, Deschamps will have to decide”



A great opportunity

Mukiele sees there the opportunity to settle in a group where the hierarchy at his post remains fragile as nobody really convinces behind a Pavard who can take refuge behind his service record. But even the Munich resident, author of a catastrophic Euro, does not have a huge margin. Mukiele’s time has finally arrived.

“Deschamps’ speech is becoming more and more inaudible”

Qualif. world Cup The cheat sheet: Eleven as well as ten, not far from zero 12 HOURS AGO