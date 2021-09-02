World Qualifiers 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo: “” This record is mine and it is unique “

Portugal had resigned itself. Led until the 89th minute by Ireland, Wednesday night, in Faro, the selection of Fernando Santos headed straight for his first defeat of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Yes, but here it is, Cristiano Ronaldo was not really the same opinion. And the five-time Ballon d’Or then revolted: a double in seven minutes (89th, 90th + 6) to finally give the victory to his family (2-1) at the end of the night. Irrational, but exceptional. Especially since CR7 became, at the same time, the only record holder for the number of goals in the selection (111), ahead of Ali Daei.

Scoring goals, performing and winning titles is what I love most

“This record belongs to me and it is unique. I was missing a goal, I scored two (his 110th and 111th national goals, editor’s note), I’m extremely happy“, he reacted after the meeting at the microphone of the Portuguese television channel RTP.”I am of course very happy to have scored the two goals which gave us the victory and I am also very happy for the record. (On the reasons for his success) It is the motivation and the desire that I have to continue playing football. This last contract I signed (with Manchester United) made me happy to come home (…) Scoring goals, putting on a show and winning titles, that’s what I love the most (…)“, he added in the wake on Instagram.





On cloud nine, Ronaldo explained on Instagram that “national team competitions have always had a very strong impact” on him. “Ali Daei set the bar so high, that at one point I even started to think that I could never catch up with him, he admits. Kudos to the “Shariar” for holding the record for so long and thank you forever for showing me so much respect every time I scored and as I got closer and closer to his exceptional number. Thank you to Portugal. Thank you to all my teammates and opponents for making this trip so unforgettable. Let’s continue to meet in the field for years to come! I am not closing the account for the moment… “No, Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet finished. The record in his pocket, he now intends to set the bar as high as possible. At 36, anyway …

