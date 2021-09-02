Xbox Series X: a collector’s console in the colors of Shang-Chi, the new Marvel movie!

We cannot withdraw from Microsoft its desire to offer multiple collector editions of its consoles: the Xbox One alone has accumulated a nice batch, often with a finicky finish. The Xbox Series was certainly no exception to the rule and now we learn the arrival of an edition stamped Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow tirelessly and just recently welcomed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with a new character adapted from the comics (obviously). We will follow the adventures of the Mandarin’s son – and not the puppet seen in Iron Man 3! – through what is intended as a tribute to Asian culture and martial arts … Disney style. To mark the occasion, Microsoft therefore decided to manufacture an Xbox Series X and a controller bearing the image of the film.

However, this black model adorned with the symbol and logo of the feature film, as well as its controller with scarlet scales, are not to be bought as any good normal citizen would like. To acquire it, you will have to touch wood and participate in the contest on Twitter by following the following conditions: be 18 years old, live in a country where Xbox Live is present … and above all, to follow Xbox account and retweet the dedicated post.

The competition will end on November 18, 2021 at 5 a.m., French time: after which a draw will be made, from which you may come out victorious. Waiting for, here are some pictures to give you a glimpse of the beast, even offering unique packaging designed for the occasion.





Read also :