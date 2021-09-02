Xiaomi offers its excellent Mi 10T Lite 5G for only 229 euros

On the occasion of the start of the school year, the manufacturer Xiaomi is flooding its site with promotional offers on a wide range of products. This is the case of the Mi 10T Lite, a smartphone with a balanced technical sheet, which is displayed at 229.90 euros instead of 299.90 euros usually.

Today, most entry-level smartphones offer a very convincing technical sheet at a contained price. For less than 300 euros, they pride themselves on offering common features on smartphones sold much more expensive. This is the case of Xiaomi’s Mi 10T Lite, an affordable 5G compatible smartphone, which becomes even more so thanks to this reduction of 70 euros on its launch price.

The advantages of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

The adaptive 120 Hz display

The power of the Snapdragon 750G

Comfortable autonomy and 33 W fast charging

Its compatibility with the 5G network

Instead of 299.90 euros, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G (6 + 64 GB) is currently at 229.90 euros on the manufacturer’s official website.

This link refers to the 128 GB version, but it is possible to select the version you want.

For more internal storage, the 6 + 128 GB version is worth 20 euros more.

If, subsequently, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look at the table below to find other offers concerning the Mi 10 T Lite 5G from Xiaomi.

A smooth experience and good performance

Xiaomi wanted to make the 5G network accessible to everyone. And for this, the brand has integrated on the Mi 10T Lite, the Snapdragon 750G, a mid-range chip from Qualcomm coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. If this chip makes it possible to connect to the network very quickly, it can run the vast majority of applications as well as some 3D games, with sometimes all the same some drops in FPS.





This configuration is less powerful than the classic Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro with the Snapdragon 865, but it brings excellent performance for this price range. In addition, the MIUI 12 brand interface offers a clearly pleasant and fluid experience. Moreover, speaking of fluidity, the 6.67-inch FHD + panel has an adaptive refresh rate at 120 Hz for a better user experience and good visual comfort. The Lite version features a familiar design with a look borderless, but unlike its big brothers, the location of the punch is in the center of the screen.

A versatile photo module and an enduring battery

To continue in the comparison, the Lite version has a photo module centered on the back. This model is not equipped with a 108 megapixel sensor like the other Mi 10T models, but still offers great versatility. Thanks to its four 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel sensors, you will get good quality daytime shots. However, you will not be able to rely on the night mode, which is not in the game.

As for its autonomy, it is also one of its great qualities with a 4,850 mAh battery. In fact, the Mi 10T Lite can be used for two days before needing a full charge, but that will depend on your usage. No wireless charging on the horizon, but fast charging up to 33W is here to quickly recover percentages: around 75% in just 30 minutes.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

8 / 10

