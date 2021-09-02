Yannick Noah’s cry of despair

On the sidelines of his activities as singer or coach of the French Davis Cup team, Yannick Noah has always used his notoriety to help underprivileged children. In 1988, around his mother Marie-Claire, the former winner of Roland Garros created “The children of the earth”, an association which created the “Maison-Tendresse” which allow children and siblings to go on vacation in a warm family atmosphere in the countryside. Stays that offer these children in complicated situations the opportunity to discover life differently.

But Joakim Noah’s dad doesn’t stop there. In 1996, he founded “Fête le mur” which allows children from priority neighborhoods of the City’s policy to access the practice of tennis and to benefit from all that this sport can bring them in terms of well-being, development, openness to the world and professionalization. And the interpreter of The voice of the wise asked its community on social networks to help the association.





“I need you“: the cry from the heart of Yannick Noah

“Hello everyone, I hope the start of the school year is going well that you are ready and recharged. About the start of the school year, you know that with my association Fêtes le mur we are still in the race for the public vote of the call for projects of the FDJ foundation and there is one day left and September 2 is over. so i really need you.“Yannick Noah said on Wednesday September 1 in an Instagram story.”I need you because our project allows children to have a school tutoring in song, while having fun so it’s a really great project. For that I really need you. Each like will count, each comment so share as much as possible.“, insisted the former tennis player. For information, the FDJ Corporate Foundation supports associations carrying socially responsible local initiatives to the tune of 3000 € per project working in the fields of equal opportunities.

