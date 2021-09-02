You will soon be able to operate Google Assistant without saying “OK Google”

Google Assistant may soon respond to your orders off the cuff. Google is working on a new function, “Quick phrases”, understand “Quick phrases”, so that its voice assistant can be activated quickly for typical actions. It would thus be possible to ask him the time or to order him to turn on the light so that he can do it instantly without having to call him beforehand by saying “OK Google”.

This function, the first traces of which date back to April (under the code name “Guacamole”), was called at that time Voice shortcuts and seemed to be limited to basic functions like pushing or silencing an alarm, or answering or refusing a phone call.

But new clues unearthed by 9to5Google indicate that Google has evolved its function to make it even more useful. It would allow, among other things, to directly request the weather forecast, to control the music, or to manage alarms and timers.

These new commands, which Google Assistant would be able to recognize instantly, will obviously have to be activated individually in the application settings. However, it will be necessary to have configured Voice Match upstream so that the voice assistant will obey you at short notice.

If the arrival of new phrases to wake up Google Assistant should simplify its use, their configuration may multiply involuntary activations, especially on connected speakers.

