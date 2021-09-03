18-year-old boxer dies five days after being knocked out in fight

A young 18-year-old boxer died Thursday, five days after going out on a stretcher from a fight where she was knocked out, announced her promoter Yvon Michel, for whom she was attending a gala on Saturday in Montreal.

“It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died this afternoon at 3:45 pm”, indicates a statement from the Yvon Michel Group.

Outing on stretcher

The boxer lost to Canadian Marie Pier Houle in the fourth round of a welterweight fight. A left uppercut and a right hook from Houle stunned Zapata in the fourth round. She did not answer the bell for round five of the scheduled six-round pro bout, and after appearing to have a seizure, she was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to hospital.





“The entire Yvon Michel Group team is extremely upset by this painful announcement,” said the promoters in their press release, offering their condolences to the fighter’s family and in particular to her husband, Jovanni Martinez.

Houle reacted on the networks

“Jovanni does not wish to comment,” the statement added. Houle had published a statement on her Facebook account on Monday in which she said she was upset by the outcome of the fight.

“Boxing involves a lot of risks and dangers,” she said. “It’s our job, our passion. Never, ever, is the intention of seriously injuring an opponent in my plans. “