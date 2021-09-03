2022 World Cup Qualifications – Belgium, England, Germany, Spain …: Group by group point

Group B: Sweden overtakes Spain

Back to reality: after the enchanted parenthesis of the Euro, where it climbed to the semi-final, Spain was showered by the young Swedish attacking duo Alexander Isak – Dejan Kulusevski (2-1) to Solna. After the initial ping-pong, which saw Alexander Isak (6th) respond to the tac-au-tac at the opening of the score of Carlos Soler (5th), it was Viktor Claessen who delivered his own by scoring the goal of victory in the 57th, on a superb pass from the young winger of Juventus Turin, Kulusevski (21).

Benzema – Mbappé – Griezmann: “It doesn’t work, Deschamps will have to decide”

Qualif. world Cup The same problems, reduced options for Deschamps: How can they get out of it? 35 MINUTES AGO

With this setback, Spain gives up its first place in Group B to the Scandinavian selection, which has one game less. The last Spanish defeat in a World Cup qualifying match previously dated back to 1993 (1-0 in Denmark). A terrible return to earth for the selection of Luis Enrique, who seduced Europe this summer with his ardor, his youth and his game of possession.

All group rankings

The results of the evening:

Sweden – Spain: 2-1

Georgia – Kosovo: 0-1

Group C: Italy at the helm … for now

The reunion party with the tifosi turned wet for the European champions: Italy, despite total domination, was surprised by weak Bulgaria (1-1) on Thursday and conceded its first points on the road to the World Cup.

“Deschamps’ speech is becoming more and more inaudible”

Held in check by Bulgaria, Italy still equaled the unbeaten record.

The results of the evening:

Italy – Bulgaria: 1-1

Lithuania – Northern Ireland: 1-4

Group E: Quiet Belgium

Belgium, led for twenty minutes, ended up winning easily in Estonia (5-2) thanks in particular to two new goals from the inevitable Romelu Lukaku. The first nation in the FIFA rankings still suffered at the start of the match against the 110th world selection before signing a demonstration, at least on the offensive level, the fault of a sometimes worrying defense. This success allows the Red Devils to consolidate their position as leader of Group E, three days before receiving their main rival in this pool, the Czech Republic.

A surprise guest ready to deprive Pérez of his dream of a Mbappé – Haaland duo?

Deprived of several injured players (De Bruyne, Vertonghen, Doku, Meunier, Castagne, Thorgan Hazard), Roberto Martinez’s men started the match in the worst possible way by conceding a goal in the second minute on a strike from Mattias Kaeit. With a very good Eden Hazard, very comfortable in a role of free electron, the Belgians stuck to the score in the 22nd minute thanks to a header from Hans Vanaken. Romelu Lukaku then scored his 65th and 66th selection goals (29th, 52nd) to put Belgium right side up, before Axel Witsel (65) then Thomas Foket (76) brought the score to 5-1.

Mbappé and many others: the terrifying typical teams of free players next summer



In his last 48 appearances for Belgium, the Chelsea striker has found his way into the net 49 times. An impressive statistic which masks Belgium’s shortcomings in defense. Because modest Estonia managed to deceive Courtois twice, Erik Sorga scoring the second goal in the 83rd minute. The rearguard therefore remains the Achilles heel of a team that often tends to defend by retreating, as when it was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last Euro against Italy.

The results of the evening:

Estonia – Belgium: 2-5

Czech Republic – Belarus: 1-0

Group I: England far ahead

England made the hole at the top of Group I by easily winning over their immediate pursuer, Hungary (4-0). With a perfect course and 12 points in 4 matches, Gareth Southgate’s men are 5 lengths ahead of their evening hosts and Poland, where they travel next Tuesday and who beat Albania (4-1) . Unhappy finalists of the Euro, at home against Italy (1-1, 3-2 tab), the “Three Lions” showed that they had digested this disappointment and displayed an undeniable domination over the very disappointing Hungarians after having held high for Germany, France and Portugal this summer.

Among the reasons for satisfaction for the technician will be the confirmed defensive solidity, even if the weakness of the opposition can bring this observation into perspective. Apart from a parade in his still unorthodox style of Jordan Pickford on a strike from Adam Szalai ten minutes from time, the English goalkeeper had nothing to do. Conversely, after a little sluggish first 45 minutes, the English attack devoured the opposing defense.

The English made the difference around the hour mark on two balls well recovered by Declan Rice in the middle of the field and at the origin of lightning blocks. On the first, he transmitted to Grealish who extended in perfect timing for Mason Mount whose center back found Sterling (1-0, 55th). On the second ball recovered, Mount deflected for Sterling, whose center in the half-volley found Kane’s diving header (2-0, 63rd). Harry Maguire headed from a corner, without even jumping, and Rice, with a long shot, then benefited from Gulacsi’s hand errors to bring the score to 3-0 (69th) and 4-0 (87th).

The results of the evening:

Hungary – England: 0-4

Poland – Albania: 4-1

Andorra – San Marino: 2-0

Group J: Armenia stays ahead of Germany

For Hansi Flick’s first on the bench, Germany painstakingly beat Liechtenstein 2-0 on Thursday, but will have to show a whole different face on Sunday against Armenia and Wednesday against Iceland to convince that a change is really in sight. Classes. Admittedly the Mannschaft is back in second position in Group J, one point behind Armenia, but this performance against the 189th nation in the Fifa rankings hardly reflected its good intentions. And the difference with the last seasons of the Joachim Löw era was not obvious.

In an obviously one-sided match – Liechtenstein had only four professionals on the lawn – the Germans, too slow in their combination game and lacking percussion in dribbling, took more than 40 minutes to give way to the blue wall. Timo Werner, the Chelsea striker, finally opened the scoring by beating the excellent goalkeeper Beni Büchel (1-0, 41st), who had previously saved his camp on several occasions. Leroy Sané doubled the lead in the 77th minute, with a cross shot into the box after eliminating a defender.

The results of the evening:

Liechtenstein – Germany: 0-2

North Macedonia – Armenia: 0-0

Iceland – Romania: 0-2

Qualif. world Cup Suspended after removing his jersey, Ronaldo leaves Portugal rally 2 HOURS AGO