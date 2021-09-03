4 week trend: weather until October 3

Through Regis CREPETmeteorologist

Every Thursday, the 4-week weather trend is updated. The latter covers the start of this meteorological fall and presents the most likely weather scenario for the next four weeks until October 3. This month of September promises to be quite hot and often stormy.

The month of September begins with a short heat wave rather late, but not commensurate with that of the first half of September 2020. Thunderstorms will be frequent in this month of September, but the risk of Mediterranean episodes does not seem greater. than usually so far. It is therefore a fairly tropical atmosphere that could characterize these coming weeks in France.

Week of September 6 to 12 : the late heat wave is confirmed

After much hesitation, the digital models settled in favor of an episode of strong heat in France. This episode will be especially marked from Sunday to Tuesday, particularly concerning the western and southwestern regions. From Tuesday evening or Wednesday, the weather will turn to thunderstorm in the west of our country. These thunderstorms will become widespread in preparation for the weekend of September 11. Note that the chronology of these storms is still unreliable, which also determines the duration (shorter or longer) of the heat wave.





Week of September 13 to 19: often stormy weather

The meteorological situation in the second half of September evolves in favor of a flow oriented to the southwest sector, carrying hot and humid air. In this context, thunderstorms would therefore be frequent, both in the north and in the south of the country, and especially in the west. There is no particularly strong signal concerning the Cevennes or Mediterranean episodes, but the configuration seems rather conducive to thunderstorms which may be stationary, with therefore occasional risks of flooding.

Week of September 20 to 26 : the Mediterranean under surveillance

The context is still conducive to maintaining a flow mainly oriented towards the south-west, with a rather hot and rather unstable context. For this week, we are monitoring the possible descent of a cold drop or a thalweg towards the Iberian Peninsula, which could trigger, in the south, a possible Mediterranean episode. As the deadline is still a long way off, we will only speak here of a probability that will remain to be confirmed or denied in the next updates.

Week of September 27 to October 3

With very limited reliability due to the distant deadline, the weather could cool down and stabilize after the previous thunderstorms, with the re-inflation of the Atlantic high towards France.

In conclusion, after August a little cooler than normal, September promises to be above average with a flow mainly oriented towards the southwest sector. In this context, the rainfall could again become excess, but heterogeneous with the liking of thunderstorms. Mediterranean thunderstorms should be monitored, although to date, the risk of episodes does not seem more notable than usual in this season.