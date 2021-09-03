7 African Americans pardoned 70 years after execution for rape of white woman

via Associated Press Protesters march past the White House against the execution of the “Martinsville Seven” in freezing temperatures on January 30, 1951.

UNITED STATES – The Democratic Governor of Virginia granted this Tuesday, August 31 a posthumous pardon to seven African-Americans executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and trials marred by racism.

Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting with descendants of the men dubbed “the Martinsville Seven”. The pardons “do not relate to the question of their guilt” but “recognize that they have not had the right to impartial justice”, according to a statement from its services.

Their color “played an undeniable role in their identification, in the investigation and in their condemnation” to the death penalty, in particular because they were tried by entirely white juries, adds his decree.





“Even if we cannot change the past, I hope this measure brings some peace,” commented the governor, a supporter of reforms to the penal system who, since taking office in 2018, has granted a record number of 604 graces.

Electric chair

The Martinsville, southern Virginia case dates back to January 1949. A 32-year-old white woman reported being raped by a group of black men, and police quickly made seven arrests and obtained a signed confession.

But the seven men, interviewed without a lawyer, had given different versions of the scene and several were illiterate and unable to read their confessions.

Despite protests in their favor even in front of the White House, they had passed into the electric chair in February 1951, bringing the number of rape convicts executed in Virginia since 1908 to 45, all of them African-Americans. Years later, in 1977, the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional to impose the death penalty in rape cases.

Virginia abolished the death penalty in March, a symbolic decision for the state, which has the record of executions in American history, and which became the first in the former segregationist South to end the application of the capital punishment.

The United States has been engaged for several years in a critical rereading of its past and has stepped up initiatives to recognize the victims of racism, a movement that has further accelerated since the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

