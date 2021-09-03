a columnist admits to having sold drugs … and explodes with anger in full live on C8

Parasitized by numerous conflicts linked to drug trafficking and delinquency, the city of Marseille is currently in an alarming situation with a daily life punctuated by settling of scores and marked by violence. Faced with the emergency and faced with the chaotic atmosphere of the city, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron decided to go to the Marseille city this Wednesday, September 1, in order to present a rescue plan for the city.

The Head of State promises to deploy significant financial resources in three sectors namely transport, urban renewal and schools in order to improve the quality of life in the city.

To reflect on this news, Cyril Hanouna invited this Wednesday, September 1, 2021, two dealers from Marseille so that they can bring their vision of life in Marseille, in the heart of the northern districts. The two young men explained how they went from simple teenagers to drug dealers, in a city where social inequalities are significant.





Columnist makes astonishing revelation

Following the testimonies of the two guests, Louis Boyard, the new columnist who made his debut only two days ago, made a major admission: “I have dealt!” said the 21-year-old who is a law student. “At one point I was in trouble, I was offered the lease, I did… I had no choice, otherwise how would I pay for my studies?”.

Faced with the surprise of the other chroniclers, the young man then began to get angry: “If you ever say, everyone must take responsibility individually, you hold the same speech that we have been holding for 30 years and that does not change anything. We can have good moral judgments … but if we want to get Marseille out of this situation, we must global policies and we must take the facts one by one “.

Obviously very recovered, Louis Boyard then continued: “There are students who prostitute themselves, you want to tell them ‘stop selling your ass’? Stop saying that, find solutions so that it does not happen again!”. Enough to generate applause from the public.

Eleanor de la Fontaine