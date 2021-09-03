a first quack for the big comeback of Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: players at the end of their contract in Ligue 1

It is an incredible chain of emotions that strikes Cristiano Ronaldo in recent days. After concluding his comeback to Manchester United in an incredible transfer, CR7 quickly refocused on the pitch to become, with Portugal, the top scorer in the history of the teams with 111 goals.

A jersey withdrawn to celebrate this feat resulting in a yellow card synonymous with suspension for the next match, Cristiano Ronaldo was released by the Portuguese selection. But that does not mean that the Portuguese star will be able to start the Manchester United adventure straight away.

Cristiano Ronaldo goes through the isolation box

Indeed, as the daily AS emphasizes, Portugal being in England’s yellow list during the health crisis, players arriving from Portugal must respect a period of isolation. Cristiano Ronaldo will therefore have to wait five days of quarantine to join his new partners in training. This should not prevent him from making his big debut against Newcastle on September 11.



