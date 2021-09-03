a high-speed train will link the Red Sea to the Mediterranean for 660 kilometers

Egypt will acquire its first high-speed line. 660 kilometers long, it will link the city of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea (south of the Suez Canal) to Marsa Matrouh, a city on the Mediterranean coast located 120 kilometers west of Alexandria.

This future line will link the new capital under construction (located 45 kilometers from Cairo) to other major cities in the country, with a fast rail network for passengers and goods. According to the authorities, it will help reduce road and rail congestion.

The line is designed to carry more than 30 million passengers per year at a speed of 200 km / h. Likewise, an important freight line will allow goods to be transported bypassing the Suez Canal.

According to Siemens CEO Roland Busch, this rail link is expected to cut current travel times in half, describing the new high-speed line as a “Suez Canal on rails”.

According to Egyptian Transport Minister Hesham Arafat, the line will pass through 21 stations serving major cities across the country, including the coastal city of Alexandria and the new administrative capital east of Cairo.





The project will be executed by the Ministry of Transport and a consortium of Egyptian and German companies, led by Arab Contractors, Orascom and Siemens. Egyptian companies do the public works part, including the earthworks of the track. Siemens International will supply the trains, their maintenance for 15 years and will implement the signaling and communication systems.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has launched several mega-projects, including that of the new capital, considered to be the “development showcase” from the country. A new 48-kilometer metro line is also planned in the capital.