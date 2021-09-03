a hybrid monster of 843 horsepower

The highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT 63 E Performance is heralded as the automaker’s most powerful production vehicle at the Star (apart from the AMG One powered by an F1 engine). This plug-in hybrid version has 843 horsepower. We keep the V8… but it will be hybrid! At the heart of the super-sedan is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that works alongside an electric motor positioned on the rear axle. This engine is integrated with an electrically controlled two-speed transmission and a rear limited-slip differential. In total, the GT 63 SE Performance develops 843 horsepower and more than 1,400 Nm of torque. Yes yes, 1.400! The car also has a belt-driven starter-alternator that can deliver an additional 14 horsepower. Mercedes-AMG speaks from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 316 km / h. But best of all, its approved average consumption is 8.6 l / 100 km. Interesting for such a monster! If your figures are possible (well almost), it is thanks to the electric motor which is powered by a high performance 6.1 kWh battery which weighs only 89 kg. The car has a 3.7 kW on-board charger which AMG says was designed to quickly recover energy from the batteries. As such, the GT 63 E Performance only has a 100% electric range of 12 km. Almost disappointing when you consider that a GLE 350 is capable of traveling almost 9 times as much.





A piece of engineering The battery uses a high-tech cooling technique with a non-conductive liquid that circulates around the 560 cells and cools them individually. Approximately 14 liters of coolant is continuously circulated through the battery to keep it at the optimum temperature of 45 degrees, regardless of how often it is charged or discharged.

No less than seven driving modes are available thanks to the AMG Dynamic Select: Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Race, Slippery road and Individual. Most of them speak for themselves, although the Wet mode is particularly interesting because it reduces horsepower and offers a smoother torque curve to help in slippery conditions. In Electric mode, regenerative braking is amplified. All Mercedes-AMG GT 63 E Performance models come standard with AMG Ride Control + air suspension with automatic level control and adaptive and electronically controlled adjustable damping. The car is also fitted with carbon ceramic brakes with 420mm front discs and six-piston calipers.



