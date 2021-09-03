A sanction for Caleta-Car? The supporters disagree

While in the last hours of the transfer window, Duje Caleta-Car received two offers that he refused, Pablo Longoria would like to sanction the Croatian international by sending him with the reserve team until January. However, Marseille supporters would not agree with this decision.

The Marseille president has it through his throat that Duje Caleta-Car did not leave despite offers from Wolverhampton and Valencia when the club already had an agreement with these two teams. For these two refusals, Pablo Longoria would like to sanction the Croatian defender by making him play with the reserve team until January.

Fans defend Duje Caleta-Car

However, we can see on social networks that Marseille fans are not in favor of a sanction for the Croatian international. They believe it won’t help the squad that will need their full squad this season. But above all, it is in his right to refuse offers that do not interest him. Especially since OM retained him for a long time when Liverpool wanted to recruit him this winter.





Hopefully Pablo Longoria does not alienate the supporters if he decides to sanction him.

Read also :