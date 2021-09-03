A scent of betrayal hangs over the romance between Léa Seydoux and Daniel Craig in the trailer for “Mourir can wait”

The final trailer for the feature film has been unveiled on the official website of James bond, Tuesday August 31. The secret agent (played by Daniel Craig) appears there in the grip of doubt, and wonders about the real intentions of his former companion Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux).

“She still loves you, didn’t you know that?” These are the words addressed to James Bond (Daniel Craig, who will play this role for the last time) about his former companion, in the final trailer of To die can wait, unveiled on Tuesday, August 31 on the official website of the feature film. A trailer that reveals the questions raised by the enigmatic personality of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux).

The daughter of one of James Bond’s former enemies, she seems to have a hard time choosing her side. “Is she one of them?” Asks Nomi (Lashana Lynch), a new secret agent, implying that the French psychologist has joined her opponents. “I don’t know anything about her,” replies 007. “As soon as her secret comes to the surface, it will kill you for sure”, then gives a voice-over, while Léa Seydoux appears on the screen, the Teary-eyed.

The return of Léa Seydoux, initiated by Daniel Craig

A trailer as always enamelled with spectacular waterfalls. To die can wait will relate the new mission of James Bond who, after having left the service of his Majesty, sees his retirement cut short when his old friend of the CIA, Felix Leiter, asks him to help him find a kidnapped scientist. A mission more perilous than expected, which will lead the famous secret agent on the trail of a mysterious enemy with a technology as new as it is dangerous.





After Spectrum, Léa Seydoux is resuming her role, we learned in August 2019 on the James Bond Twitter account. “I’m very happy to be back and can’t wait to get started,” she said during a presentation from Jamaica where British novelist Ian Fleming created the character of James Bond in 1953. According to the Daily Mail, it was Daniel Craig himself who wished for the return of Léa Seydoux, even though his character of Madeleine Swann did not necessarily seem destined to return.

A new release date

The new director of this episode, Cary Joji Fukunaga, to whom we owe in particular Sin Number (2009), Jane eyre (2011), or the superb first season of True Detective (2014), also asked for the French actress to come back. This is only the second time in the history of the saga that an actress has resumed her role of “James Bond girl”. It will be necessary to wait until October 6 to finally discover – after multiple postponements – the new adventures of the secret agent.