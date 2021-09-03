a series of ultraportables brought up to date

Asus renews its iconic Zenbook range with new more efficient and ambitious references.

In the eyes of the general public, it is arguably the ZenBook range that best represents Asus in the high-end segment. This is also where the brand focuses the most marketing efforts. The firm presented a new generation of Zenbook products at a conference targeting content creators.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED: a simple upgrade

The new lineup begins with the ZenBook 14X offered with an 11th generation AMD Ryzen 5000-H or Intel Core processor. No revolution here, we are changing the design of an ultraportable that we already know well. It offers an OLED screen in 16:10 format with 4K definition.

Asus announces the integration of the ErgoLift hinge with opening of the screen up to 180 degrees, and the “NumPad” to the touchpad to create a touchpad numeric keypad.





The ZenBook 14X in AMD version (UM5401) will be offered from 1399 euros. It will take a little more, as often, for the Intel version (UX5401) which will start at 1499 euros.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip: the convertible still has its place

If you are more of a customer of being able to transform your laptop into a tablet, the ZenBook 14 Flip is the place to be. It has the same characteristics as the ZenBook 14X, but with a hinge capable of rotating 360 degrees.

Depending on the configurations, the touchpad may be replaced by a ScreenPad, that is to say a second small touch screen.

To obtain this design, it will be necessary to accept an additional cost of 100 euros compared to the ZenBook 14X. We therefore have a price starting at 1499 euros for the ZenBook 14 Flip in the AMD version (UN5401) and 1599 euros for the Intel version (UP5401). The release is scheduled for Q4 2021.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15

The ZenBook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) represents the top of the block in this segment. It also offers a slightly less compact chassis, since we have here a 15.6-inch screen still with maximum definition in 4K, colors calibrated at the factory and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

On the performance side, there is an AMD Ryzen 5000-H processor supported by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti on the fastest configuration, with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

This laptop PC will be marketed from the 4th quarter of 2021 with a recommended price starting at 1599 euros.