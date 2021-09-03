a survivor of the Bataclan says he does not “expect anything from Salah Abdeslam”

The trial of the November 13 attacks will open on September 8 and will last at least eight months. On BFMTV Thursday evening, Bruno Poncet, survivor of the Bataclan, assured to expect nothing from the main accused Salah Abdeslam.

Six days before the opening of the trial of the November 13 attacks, Bruno Poncet, a survivor of the Bataclan, told BFMTV “not to expect anything from Salah Abdeslam”, the main accused and only living member of the commando of the attacks in Paris and in Saint-Denis, which left 131 dead and hundreds injured.

“I do not expect anything from Salah Abdeslam”, declared Bruno Poncet this Thursday evening on the set of the 22H Max of BFMTV. “We have already seen it during the trial in Belgium (where he did not speak, editor’s note) … What do they expect from someone who did something like that? What do you expect from someone Who took his brother to blow himself up in a cafe? All that to me is irrational. “

“We are touching the inhuman”

“It’s inhuman, we touch the inhuman. So I expect nothing from him,” repeated Bruno Poncet, before confiding his nervousness at the idea of ​​having to testify in front of the terrorist.





“We were given access to the trial room, and I was reassured because I learned (where would be) the bar where we will be to testify, at no time will we be able to see it,” he said. he. “Because you are testifying, of telling what you lived and which is nevertheless in the field of the dreadful … If you have someone who is laughing, we do not know what their reactions may be. Me that was a little my fear … And there, I will not see him. So he can do anything, I don’t care … But here I am, I expect nothing from him, who can expect anything from him? “