a treasure now in the hands of the Taliban?

In Afghanistan, the Americans left behind a war chest that the Taliban seized: military equipment that they could not bring back to the United States and that they claim to have destroyed. Will the Taliban still be able to use it?

In Afghanistan, the Americans left a veritable war chest to the Taliban: military equipment that they could not bring back to the United States and that they claimed to have destroyed. But will the Taliban be able to use all this arsenal?

According to the images, the Taliban have already used it, at least for communication purposes. This is what revealed images shot on Tuesday in Kandahar, a city in southern Afghanistan, on which we see the Taliban behind the wheel of American army vehicles: humvee in single file, during a real parade. military.

General Mckenzie almost denied by the Taliban

On other videos published by the Taliban, we can see a Black Hawk helicopter, one of the symbols of the US Army. However, in the images, the passengers of the craft are waving a Taliban flag. The image of an American helicopter piloted by the Taliban almost represents a response to General Kenneth Mckenzie, the head of the American mission in Afghanistan, who said that these American helicopters would no longer fly after the Taliban took power on August 15. .

“These devices will never fly again”, assured the head of the central command of the American army on August 31. “They cannot be used by anyone (…) Most of them were already out of service anyway. But it is certain that they will never be able to fly again.”

General Mckenzie is therefore almost denied by the images of the Taliban. But how long will this equipment be able to be used by the Taliban? Probably not for long since all these helicopters, planes and other armored vehicles require very regular maintenance and repairs, which the Taliban cannot do.





22,000 humvee, 360,000 assault rifles, 109 helicopters …

As for the inventory of military equipment left by the Americans in Afghanistan, it is starting to become clearer. The Taliban were able to recover some equipment used by the US military, as well as that which had been donated by the Americans to the Afghan army. The American Pentagon has already given several figures: 22,000 Humvees, 360,000 assault rifles, 42,000 pick ups, 109 helicopters.

And although most of it is now out of use, this military equipment is worth a lot of money. An MI 17 helicopter, for example, costs almost $ 12 million each (new). So even if it no longer flies, spare parts for this equipment will probably find buyers.

Charity Watson, an arms researcher who has worked in Afghanistan for a long time, tells BFMTV that she fears the creation of a black market around this military equipment. “We are obviously worried that the equipment could potentially end up on the black market if it is not used by the Taliban,” she worries. “I also think that it might be useful to exert diplomatic pressure on them so that they properly control the stocks and ensure that in the future these weapons do not end up on the black market.”

But beyond money, this war chest obviously has symbolic value. “It is the symbol of the fiasco which abandons its weapons, its helicopters, its armored vehicles in Kabul”, explains our international columnist Ulysse Gosset. “And it is a real media stunt for the Taliban who thus assert, with supporting images, that they have really won, that they will stay in power for a long time and that they have the military means to stay in power. in Afghanistan “.