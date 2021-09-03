ABBA is (finally!) Back with new songs and a hologram show

It’s a comeback that many have been waiting for for almost 40 years. On Thursday, ABBA revealed two unreleased tracks from their new album, Trip, expected on November 5 and announced a tour via a hologram show.

During an event broadcast on the Internet, the new song I Still Have Faith in You (“I still believe in you”) was broadcast. To the rhythm of this ballad are linked archival images of the four members of the Swedish group – whose names were constructed from the initials of their first names – Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Björn Ulvaeus, 76, Benny Andersson , 74, and Agnetha Fältskog, 71.

“We must not leave more than 40 years between each album”, quipped Björn Ulvaeus, specifying that the one to come included “a mixture of what [le groupe] had done, and a Christmas song ”.

In May, in a 3,000-seat theater specially designed for the occasion in East London, ABBA will be performing in a show that will consist of 22 songs… performed by improved holograms presenting them young.





In April 2018, the group separated since 1982 revealed that they had returned to the studio for the first time in nearly four decades. Two songs were then recorded: I Still Have Faith in You and Don’t shut me down (“Don’t stop me”), also released on Thursday.

Millions of albums sold

“We had these two songs, it seemed light to us and we thought, why not do a few more? We did more and it was good, so we went on and recorded a full album, ”Benny Andersson explained on Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

The promise to release these new titles had not ceased to be rejected, then the Covid-19 pandemic came to play the spoiler.

The quartet was formed at the end of the 1960s and had achieved worldwide success after their triumph at Eurovision 1974 with their first hit, Waterloo.

Since their last studio album in 1981 and their separation a year later, the legendary pop group with tens of millions of albums sold has not released any new songs but the flame has never really died out: the best of ABBA Gold released in 1992 has become one of the best-selling records in the world. Moreover, the musical Mamma Mia! and the films that were made from it attracted new fans who weren’t born during the heyday of the 1970s.