Afghanistan awaits new government, where there “may not be” women

Taliban set to announce formation of new government, which should not include women

The Taliban are set to announce the formation of their new government, which should not include women, a prospect against which dozens of Afghan women protested this Thursday, September 2, illustrating the challenges that power will be faced with.

According to Taliban sources, the new masters of the country could announce the composition of their government just after the prayer on Friday, September 3, just a few days after the departure of the last American troops on Monday and the end of a 20-year war. Afghans and the world are eagerly awaiting the makeup of this government, which the Taliban has repeatedly promised will be “inclusive.”

The deputy head of their political bureau in Qatar, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, renewed this promise on Wednesday in an interview with the BBC. But he also hinted that there “might not be” women appointed as ministers, only at lower levels. Pariahs during their first passage to power between 1996 and 2001, the Taliban are expected to turn around by the international community.

Their strict application of Sharia, Islamic law, had notably resulted in the gradual disappearance of women from public space and the persecution of opponents.

About fifty women took to the streets on Thursday in Herat, the cosmopolitan capital of western Afghanistan, to claim their right to work and demand the participation of women in the new executive. “Talks are underway to form a government but they do not talk about the participation of women”, regretted Basira Taheri, one of the organizers of the demonstration.

A more liberal society

“We want the Taliban to consult with us,” she added. “We will continue our demonstrations. This kind of public expression of discontent is new to the Taliban, who ruthlessly suppressed any dissent during their previous regime. They will have to adapt to an Afghan society that has become more liberal and more open to the outside world.





Among the 123,000 people who have fled Afghanistan in recent weeks was the first Afghan female journalist to interview a Taliban official live on television. A presenter on the private Afghan television station Tolo News, Beheshta Arghand fled to Qatar fearing for her life. “I want to say to the international community: please do something for Afghan women,” she said.

The Taliban have tried for several weeks to present a more moderate and open face, ensuring that women’s rights would be respected. But for now these statements are struggling to convince. They have established contacts in particular with Afghan personalities who are opposed to them, such as ex-president Hamid Karzai, or former vice-president Abdullah Abdullah. But nothing has pierced their real intentions towards them.

According to Tolo News, the leader of the Taliban, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, will exercise supreme authority as the country’s religious leader. But the responsibility of leading the government will be given to someone else. The co-founder of the movement, Abdul Ghani Baradar, is expected to occupy an important position within the executive.

A destroyed economy

This government will face a serious challenge: that of rebuilding an economy destroyed by two decades of war and largely dependent on international aid, which has been largely frozen since the Taliban took power on August 15.

Rare good news, Western Union has announced the resumption of its money transfer activities to the country. Many Afghans rely on their relatives’ shipments abroad to survive. And according to a Taliban spokesperson late Thursday, China pledged to keep its embassy open and increase its assistance to the country, especially in the fight against Covid-19.

The Taliban will have to urgently find the funds to pay civil servants’ salaries and keep vital infrastructure in working order. The Taliban must also prove that they have the expertise to run the country, as tens of thousands of Afghans, often among the most educated and skilled, have fled.

One of their priorities will be to rehabilitate the Kabul airport, which is crucial for transporting the medical and humanitarian support the country needs.