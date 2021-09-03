After the vaccination obligation, Congress accepts the opening to other vac

The Congress Standing Committee voted on Friday in favor of two additional measures to the flagship text it had just adopted. One is to offer other vaccines in Caledonia. The other is a wish that concerns the vaccination campaign.

Françoise Tromeur

updated September 3, 2021 at 5:23 p.m.



The three have passed. This Friday, September 3, the Standing Committee of Congress did not only authorize the vaccination obligation. It also ratified two texts which had been deposited by the Future in Confidence – it was announced – in addition to the first.

Convince more people

First, a draft resolution to open up the vaccine offer. Clearly, that candidates for vaccination have the possibility of being injected with a vaccine with messenger RNA molecules (Pfizer and Moderna are part of it) or a vaccine with deactivated virus. “Having other vaccines available will make it possible, beyond this obligation, to unite Caledonians”, said Virginie Ruffenach, president of the AEC group.

This element was highlighted during the Covid meeting: that expanding the range offered in Caledonia could make it possible to convince 20% of people no longer to be vaccinated.





Wish intended for institutions

The other text is a wish. He calls on institutions, government and provinces, to conduct the most active vaccination campaign possible. “It is not enough to impose a vaccination obligation for the population to adhere”, explained Virginie Ruffenach. “This requires a very dynamic campaign, on the part of all our communities, so that the vaccine is available as close as possible to all people, that it is accessible in vaccination centers seven days a week.”

Eight for, three abstentions

The draft resolution and the wish were adopted by eight votes in favor. The three elected United members of the standing committee abstained. “Regarding the resolutions, our group took a stand against yesterday in a plenary position”, said Jean-Pierre Djaïwe, calling for “trust our government” . “But given the consensus that we have been able to find around the texts, to go in the direction of bringing together this desire to protect Caledonians, we are not going to oppose ourselves.”