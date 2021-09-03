Albert of Monaco: Details of his agreement with Nicole Coste, the mother of his son Alexandre

After the public recognition of Alexander in the summer of 2005, things took place in a climate of “trust” with the sovereign: “Albert has always assumed his role of father and no financial agreement has ever been concluded between us. “While installing Nicole Coste and their son in his Parisian apartment, Prince Albert insisted that Alexandre gradually integrate the Grimaldi family. Symbolically, when his son was discreetly baptized at 2 years old, the sovereign chose his sister the Princess Stéphanie for godmother and her loyal lawyer Thierry Lacoste for godfather.

They get along wonderfully

Although his son grew up far from the Rock, between Paris, New York, Geneva and London, Prince Albert closely followed his education, while having “total confidence“in his mother.”Whenever I deem it necessary, I seek his advice. He is very protective of his son. So far we have taken the important decisions together, explains Nicole Coste. His school registrations have always been signed with both hands. Our roles are complementary, and he comes to my rescue when it’s difficult. “





On August 26, barely returned from South Africa and from his stay with the convalescent Princess Charlene, Prince Albert was present at his son’s 18th birthday organized by the palace in Monaco, first at the restaurant La DifferAnce, then at the Jimmy’s club. “They get along wonderfully and are very accomplices, adds Nicole Coste. They enjoy playing sports together and sometimes talking about politics. “A son who grew up in the shadows but finally seems ready to step into the light. He has already taken part in an official Monegasque event last July with the rest of the princely family.

Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste can also count on the support of his two older half-brothers, on his mother’s side, and on the American Jazmin Grace Grimaldi (29), Prince Albert’s other daughter born out of wedlock. As for his relationship with his other half-brother and sister, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella (6 years old), the children of the sovereign and his wife Charlene, he has already been able to “play” with them. On the other hand, the atmosphere seems much more tense with Charlene of Monaco …