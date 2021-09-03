Alexandre Lloveras and Corentin Ermenault, tandem tandem at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

They had warned that they would strip themselves. And it doesn’t matter whether it rains or not. Two days after the Paralympic title in the time trial, the tandem of Alexandre Lloveras, visually impaired, and his driver Corentin Ermenault went to seek a bronze medal in the road race.
“The first Dutch tandem was really very, very strong, then explained Alexandre Lloveras. We attacked just before the descent, we widened the gap. “Coco” (Corentin) was very lucid, well done for this racing tactic! I said it before: we didn’t have a lot of time, we’ve been riding for nine months together. I think we can be proud of what we did. “
“On the descent, I saw that we were more comfortable than the others in the rain, said Corentin Ermenault for his part. In a turn, we took a little risk, we took a little time and it did it until the end. We wanted gold medals. During the first test, we took a big slap (4th in the track pursuit, pending a possible downgrading of Polish winner Marcin Polak, tested positive for EPO, editor’s note), it got us back on track. In the end, we have a gold medal and a bronze medal. “
A third place defended with determination, after the early breakaway of the Dutch Schure-Fransen, future winners, and that of their compatriots Bangma-Bos at the start of the final lap.
This is the 50th medal for the French team at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, but also the 16th of the cyclists who have achieved an exceptional harvest in Japan with 5 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals. .