Alizée, proud mother: her little Maggy takes a big step forward

This is the moment that all parents dread. The first day of school is often very emotional. Between apprehension and excitement, it is often a moment that is remembered for a long time. And for Alizée, it was this morning! The 37-year-old singer living in Corsica with her husband Grégoire Lyonnet and her two daughters, Annily (born in April 2005) and Maggy (born in November 2019) is having happy days with her family on the Isle of Beauty.





This morning, it was therefore a great day for the youngest of the family, since Maggy has just performed his first steps in … nursery! It was Alizée who shared the information on her Instagram account on Wednesday September 1st. The one who was separated for a long time from her companion made a nice story announcement to her 821,000 subscribers. With a photo of little Maggy from behind, very cute in her little white printed dress, it seems that she was particularly happy to start this new step. “With a decided step for the return to the nursery”, she writes, tagging her lover in passing so that he does not miss anything of this beautiful moment.

After a family vacation and a beautiful wedding in the middle of summer, it’s time to let little Maggy have fun with her little friends at the nursery. Very close to his daughter, we imagine that the ordeal must have been more complicated for the interpreter of Me … Lolita ! A great step forward for the youngest who is not at her first discovery in recent months.