Amazon has a secret project: launch its own TV

After the HDMI cables or the screen feet, Amazon would integrate a new major product in its catalog. The firm would be ready to launch its first television on the market.

For several years, especially with the AmazonBasics brand, Amazon has started not only to play the role of store, but also of manufacturers. Today, there is a wide choice of products sold directly by Amazon: office supplies, cables, mattresses, batteries or even DIY products. For the living room, Amazon would soon add a string to its bow with the launch of a real TV.





A project kept secret for two years

It is the Business Insider site that reveals this information. Amazon will launch its first TV sold under its brand this October. Like the other products in its range, it will be a TV running Fire TV to highlight the Amazon Prime Video offer. The firm therefore competes both with Google for Android TV, but also, and above all, other brands of televisions: Philips, Sony, LG, Samsung and even Panasonic.

This would be the culmination of a two-year internal project that would have occupied the teams of Amazon Devices and Lab126, to whom we owe the Amazon Echo and Fire TV products.

A juicy contract for TCL

Amazon does not have the capacity to invent itself as a manufacturer of televisions: it is a know-how that the firm does not yet have. While waiting to develop it, the firm would in fact be based on a design carried out by the Chinese TCL. We would find the classic scheme already used by other brands: TCL designs and manufactures the product and Amazon affixes its logo and software. The Chinese manufacturer has been able to move upmarket in recent years, and now offers quality products, such as the TCL 65C825 and its Mini-LED panel that we recently tested. Business Insider specifies that Amazon plans to internally design a next generation of televisions to have its own design.

Launch in October in the United States

This first generation of televisions would already be ready for marketing in the United States. Amazon would launch 55- to 75-inch models as early as October, if logistics follow its schedule. The TV would integrate the same software as the Fire TV products and offer deep integration of Amazon Alexa to respond to commands.