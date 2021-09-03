Amine Harit promises great things for OM

What follows after this advertisement

Tenth and last recruit of this convincing transfer window of Olympique de Marseille, Amine Harit was officially announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder is on loan from Schalke 04 without an option to buy and will try to revive after a difficult season in Germany. Trained at FC Nantes, the new Marseille number 7 notably finds a certain Valentin Rongier, his former captain with the Canaries, with whom he exchanged before coming to La Canebière, and especially hopes to play as much as possible under the colors of his new club.

“I feel a lot of pride. Any football player would dream of wearing the OM colors. We know the fervor there is here. It is an honor for me to wear this jersey. Motivation, we will not look for it very far when Olympique de Marseille is interested in you. You don’t think twice. It is a very large French club with a superb team, a track record and, above all, a project which makes many players dream ”, explained the person concerned in a first interview carried out with the communication service of the OM.





“It’s a big team with a lot of talent”

Technically very gifted attacking midfielder, the Moroccan international (11 caps) will have to put his talent at the service of the collective. He also has no doubts that his qualities will fit perfectly into Jorge Sampaoli’s collective. “I am a percussion player. I like it one on one, taking risks in the last 30 meters, sometimes even in my part of the field. I am a player who likes to find spaces, to make others play and to be decisive ”, indicates Harit, who could make his debut after the international break when OM travel to Monaco on September 11.

Anyone who aspires to play as much as possible comes out of a sometimes complicated but also rewarding experience in Germany. “Humanly, I have become a responsible and very mature person compared to a few years ago.” He intends to rely on his experience to raise the crowds at the Orange Vélodrome. “I am a confident person and I know that with this group we can do very good things”. “It’s a big team with a lot of talent, young and carefree people too. Being able to play alongside great players like that is going to be a real pleasure. I can’t wait to be there. “ The appointment is made.