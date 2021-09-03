Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine incenses Arnaud Ducret In “C à vous” (VIDEO)

In September 2017, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine succeeded Anne-Sophie Lapix at the presentation of “C à Vous”. Since then, the 51-year-old host has received a good number of guests on her set. And obviously, some of them do not leave indifferent the one who began her career as a journalist alongside Marc-Olivier Fogiel.

This Thursday, September 2, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine received during her dinner on France 5 the actor and humorist Arnaud Ducret. And when it came to presenting him, the compliments were all over the place. “You surprise us day by day, Arnaud, you are terrifying in the skin of Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, freezing in the skin of a man accused of rape, this evening on TF1 in the new series Lies, and moreover one funniest men i know“, she launched to the guest seeming taken aback by this delicate attention.”Thank you“, split the one who became known for having formed a couple with Alix Poisson in the comedy series” Parents manual “on France 2.





And Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine to outbid in the wake: “You are funny, and on top of that you are beautiful.“”It’s nice, it’s my evening “, replied Arnaud Ducret, no doubt delighted to have come to discuss the new event series “Lies” which he was showing this evening alongside Audrey Fleurot.

LT