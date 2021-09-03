Antoine Griezmann makes a magnificent and surprising surprise to Cyril Hanouna and Steven Da Costa

While this first of Do not touch My TV for this new season was eagerly awaited, the show did not fail to reveal some surprises. Among these, Cyril Hanouna reserved a very nice gift for Olympic champion Steven Da Costa. Indeed, Antoine Griezmann sent him a little message that didn’t go unnoticed. Objeko So tells you more about this moving sequence to say the least.

Antoine Griezmann in TPMP : a season that starts off with a bang

An impressive cast

For this first show of Do not touch My TV season 2021/2022, Cyril Hanouna decided to strike a big blow from the start. Indeed, the troublemaker of the PAF was able to count on the exceptional duplex presence of Professor Didier Raoult. For long minutes, the two men discussed the pandemic of Covid-19 and on the advice of the famous scientist. A rare enough moment to be underlined. But of course, the show didn’t end there. Antoine’s intervention Griezmann was also a while strong from the program. On the side of the chroniclers of TPMP, everyone was obviously there. For the occasion, Cyril Hanouna so find Isabelle Morini-Bosc, Benjamin Castaldi, Valérie Benaim, Kelly Vedovelli, Jean-Michel Maire and Magalie Berdah.

Viewers will also be able to discover this year, on a recurring basis, lawyer Fabrice Di Vizio, Élisabeth Levy and Sarah Kaddour. Among the guests for this premiere, the stars were also at the rendezvous, especially on the sports side. The field was literally teeming with recent Olympic medalists. Viewers were then able to recognize Althéa Laurin, bronze medalist in taekwondo, Romane Dicko, bronze and gold medalist by team in judo, and Jean Quiquampoix Olympic shooting champion. A list to which we must add Steven Da Costa who received a very special gift from Antoine Griezmann. Objeko reveals which one.

TPMP: A surprise appearance

During this new show of TPMP, Olympic karate champion Steven Da Costa did not expect to receive such a moving message. Cyril Hanouna had thus kept in reserve the intervention of a former world champion determined to pay tribute to the sportsmen recently returned from Tokyo: “There is someone who wanted to leave you a little message”. At the same time, Antoine Griezmann appears on the screen. The current FC Barcelona striker and former glory of Sevilla FC has actually accepted the invitation to TPMP to express themselves on the prowess of karateka.





In his intervention in TPMP, Antoine Griezmann does not really hide his admiration. ”I wanted to make a little video for you just to congratulate you, to tell you how much pride you are for us French people, that you are an example for young people and athletes. So there you go, I hope you go to like this little gift and I hope to see you in Paris 2024 “. However, Lionel’s former teammate Messi did not stop there. Via Cyril Hanouna, he also sends a very nice gift to Steven Da Costa. Antoine Griezmann offers two football shirts signed especially for the occasion. In order to close his message, the 2018 world champion adds last few words.

A little encouragement

Thus, Antoine’s last words Griezmann were directly intended for Cyril Hanouna : ”I wish you a very good season, to you and to TPMP. Here, I wish you the best and again well done Steven and say hello to your mom “. In any case, here is an intervention which is not gone unnoticed and which launches a visibly promising season. In summary, Cyril Hanouna once again succeeded in bringing together a field simply filled with stars and great champions. But if this particular moment with Steven Da Costa and Antoine Griezmann probably caught the attention of all viewers, the intervention of Didier Raoult was doing certainly part of peak audiences. Indeed, the presence of the famous Marseille professor on the screen was surprising. With the exception of his regular interventions on the Web, the man of science is not actually the type to pour out into the media.

Live, he thus admitted not reading the press, not watching television, not listening to the radio and not being interested in what is happening on social networks. The teacher Raoult even admitted to knowing TPMP name only; He didn’t know what Cyril looked like Hanouna. Always endowed with a lot of humor and a lot ofself-mockery, the host pointed out to him that it was not a great loss for him. So here’s a show that starts off strong with Olympic champions, thevery controversial professor and Antoine Griezmann ! Hopefully the rest of the season is on par and still wins top ratings.



