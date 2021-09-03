Arnaud Ducret talks about his memorable meeting with Albert Dupontel … in a train! (VIDEO)

This Thursday, September 2, Arnaud Ducret was the guest of C to you in order to promote the new TF1 series, Lies. During the show, the 42-year-old actor shared an anecdote about his meeting with Albert Dupontel.
This Thursday September 2 at 9 p.m. on TF1, Arnaud Ducret will be featured in the new event series Lies with Audrey Fleurot. In this remake of Liar, the 42-year-old actor embodies a dark, cold and determined character, far from his jovial character in everyday life. The pitch of this series? A surgeon gets a date with a newly single professor. While their evening is going wonderfully, the next morning, the young woman realizes that she is naked in a bed and accuses her suitor of having raped her. In order to promote this breathless but scary soap opera, Arnaud Ducret was the guest of C to you. During the show, the comedian went behind the scenes of filming the series and how he prepared for this very dark role.
A resemblance to Albert Dupontel
Beside her, Barbara Pravi was also invited to promote her new album entitled We don’t lock up the birds. While listening to his opus, Pierre Lescure pointed out to the singer that she had common traits with Edith Piaf in her way of singing but also on her performance at Eurovision where she finished second. Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine therefore also compared Arnaud Ducret to Albert Dupontel in his way of telling stories: “You have the somewhat jerky flow of Dupontel”, the host remarked to him. The opportunity for the actor to unveil an anecdote with the actor-director.
“I did not dare…”
“Dupontel, when he arrived on stage, he was a sweaty guy, he had strength on stage”, started Arnaud Ducret before adding: “I met him once, Albert Dupontel. It was on the train, I will always remember it! He was promoting the film Goodbye up there, I was paralyzed. I told him : ‘Hello Mr. Dupontel’ and he told me ‘Hi’. He went to sit down, I wanted to tell him something but I couldn’t. I did not dare“. Claire Francisci’s companion therefore sent him a message in front of the camera, telling him all the admiration he had for him. The message is (this time) passed!