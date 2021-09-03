Asus unveils its laptops for creators: VivoBook, StudioBook and ZenBook in Pro versions

4

During an online event, Asus announced all of its laptops dedicated to content creators ranging from simple photo editing for VivoBook Pro to DAO or CAD for ProArt StudioBook Pro through ZenBook. Pro.

Asus jumps with both feet in the “content creators” segment in the footsteps of Intel or Nvidia with no less than fifteen dedicated references. Common points of all these models announced during an online event, they are all equipped with an Oled panel and available both with an Intel or AMD processor. The so-called “content creator” laptops are divided into 3 ranges: ProArt StudioBook which includes workstations, VivoBook Pro and ZenBook with aluminum chassis.

The entire VivoBook Pro. © Asus

The VivoBook Pro range consists of 4 models: 14 OLED (S3400), 15 OLED (S3500), 14X OLED (N7400) and 16X OLED (N7600).

The VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and 15 OLED are equipped, as their name suggests, with a 14 or 15 inch OLED panel in 16:10 format with a definition of 2880 x 1800 px or 1920 x 1200 px depending on the configurations.

The Asus VivoBook Pro have a Weave-Coating treatment supposed to make them more resistant and less sensitive to fingerprints. © Asus

The chassis of these two models is particularly sober with two available colors, silver gray or dark blue. The connection is up to date with 3 USB ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port compatible with Power Delivery and a microSD card reader, charging is however always done through a proprietary port.

As for performance, Asus will offer either AMD Ryzen 5000-H processors or 11th generation Intel Core processors. They will be accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage depending on the configurations. The graphics part is provided by the GeForce RTX 3050 in the best case since Asus once again can choose to integrate it or not.

The difference between the X and non-X versions is mainly based on the definition of the Oled panel and its keyboard. © Asus



The availability of these two models is expected for Q4 2021 from € 699 for the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and € 849 for the VivoBook Pro 15 OLED. The VivoBook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) and Pro 16X OLED (N7600) take the design of the non-X models with some additional refinements and slightly more muscular configurations. Thus a virtual wheel, the Asus DialPad, appears on the upper left of the touchpad. The latter allows you to make quick adjustments, especially in Adobe software such as After Effects, Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. A partnership has even been concluded between Adobe and Asus in order to best support this virtual wheel. The various settings of this dial with its functions and actions can be adjusted in an Asus Hub Creator home software.

The Asus DialPad virtual wheel appears by pressing in the upper right corner of the touchpad. © Asus

The screen printing of the keyboard is also a little more elaborate with a red Esc key and all the gray colored function keys. The 16-inch version has a numeric keypad unlike the 14-inch version.

The Oled panel is still in 16:10 format, but its definition can reach 3840 x 2400 px with a brightness of 600 cd / m² for the 14-inch version and 550 cd / m² for the 16-inch version. These tiles have been certified by various organizations, but we will especially remember a calibration of the latter since Asus announces a delta E of less than 2.

The keyboards of the Asus VivoBook Pro are obviously backlit. © Asus