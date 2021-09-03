at least 43 dead in New York area taken by surprise

Cars are abandoned on the flooded expressway in the Bronx on September 2, 2021, in New York City. SPENCER PLATT / AFP

Everyone knew that Hurricane Ida, which devastated New Orleans earlier this week, was going to end its course on the East Coast of the United States. Weather warnings for floods had multiplied, all political leaders had invited their fellow citizens to stay at home, while warnings for tornadoes and flash floods were ringing regularly on cell phones. But no one had imagined the deluge that fell on Wednesday 1er September in the evening over New York and its region in a few hours. In Central Park, in the heart of Manhattan, it rained 18.26 centimeters of water in twelve hours, twice as much as the previous record, which dated from 1927 (the equivalent of three months of rain in Paris). The water has turned the streets into torrents, invaded the basements of Queens and Brooklyn, where illegals sometimes live in basements serving as makeshift apartments, and trapped motorists. Result, according to a provisional report established Thursday evening, at least 43 people died in the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.





In New York, the district of Queens is in shock. Eight people died, trapped in their basement accommodation. Among them, a 2-year-old boy and an 86-year-old woman. According to the testimony of a neighbor, the waters rose in a few minutes by one meter, which explains why the trap closed. In New Jersey, five people were found dead in Elizabeth, while more than a dozen motorists died swept away. A tornado destroyed a housing estate in this small state. Two hundred passengers stranded on a train on the Newark airport side, opposite New York, had to be rescued overnight, as did a bus in the Staten Island neighborhood, whose passengers were standing on the seats. , as the water had risen.

On September 2, water flooded the streets and public transport was blocked. BRENDAN MCDERMID / REUTERS

Interruption of public transport

The Film Forum, an arthouse cinema which broadcast The swimming pool, by Jacques Deray, with Alain Delon and Romy Schneider, was inundated, leading his audience to joke about this “3D experience”. The astounding images of the New York subway, flooded by torrents, were relayed on social networks. The traffic was completely interrupted during the night. On Thursday morning, service resumed painfully, while Amtrak rail traffic between Philadelphia and Boston was interrupted.

You have 46.56% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.