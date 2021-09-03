at least 44 dead in New York area after storm Ida

Precipitation on a historic scale. Torrential rains and flooding caused by the passage of Storm Ida killed at least 44 people in the New York area, according to a new report on Friday, September 3.

In the American economic and cultural megalopolis, the police counted at least 13 dead, including several people probably trapped and drowned in basements transformed into rudimentary housing at the foot of buildings in Manhattan, Queens or Brooklyn. Firefighters have rescued hundreds of residents.

But the worst record is for New Jersey, a state facing New York, with “at least 23 people who lost their lives”, according to Governor Phil Murphy. Most of the victims were taken by surprise and trapped in their cars and probably drowned, the official said. Finally, near Philadelphia, four people died, according to local authorities.





President Joe Biden is due to visit Louisiana on Friday, the first state to suffer the ravages of Ida on Sunday, which destroyed many buildings and still deprives hundreds of thousands of homes of electricity. “We are all together. The nation is ready to help”, simply said the tenant of the White House.

Downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, Ida darkened Thursday night over New England. A tornado hit the very touristy Cape Cod peninsula in Massachusetts.