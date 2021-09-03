Audiences: Success for Audrey Fleurot on TF1, bad comeback for “Special Envoy” beaten by M6 and F3

In prime time Thursday evening on TF1, after the box of “HPI” in the spring, the return of Audrey Fleurot in the box with a new fiction convinced 5.56 million viewers on average, for a market share of 27, 3% for those aged 4 and over and 28.2% for the female sales target. The actress played in the French mini-series “Mensonges”, alongside Arnaud Ducret. Last week, a replay film, “Asterix at the Olympic Games”, attracted 3.48 million young and old (18.5% of 4+ and 28.2% of FRDA-50).

Read also Hearings Audiences: What a score for the arrival of Tristan Waleckx at the head of “Complément …

Hearings Audiences access 8pm: “Daily” down, Hanouna stable, “Les Marseillais vs …

Hearings

Audiences access 19h: “DNA” leader, “Tous en cuisine” weak, “Daily” and …



The “9-1-1” series holds up well on M6

M6 follows with season 4 of its American series “9-1-1” carried by Angela Bassett. The only two unreleased shows of the evening – out of the five episodes broadcast in succession – managed to convince an average of 2.42 million serial fans until 10:50 p.m., i.e. 11.5% of the public and 20.9% of the women responsible for purchases under the age of fifty (FRDA-50). Last Thursday, the return of the series had mobilized on the channel 2.68 million French (13.2% of 4+ and 23.3% of FRDA-50).

France 3 follows with the broadcast of the unpublished documentary “Coluche, a formidable era”, narrated by Gérard Jugnot. An offer that convinced 1.77 million people nostalgic for the creator of Restos du coeur. The market share amounted to 9.0% until 11:25 pm (5.0% on FRDA-50). A week ago, a replay of the series “Perfect Crimes” had interested 3.20 million amateurs (16.1% of 4+ and 4.2% of FRDA-50).

On France 2, the return of Elise Lucet at the head of “Special Envoy” was watched by 1.66 million news enthusiasts until 11 p.m., which represents a market share of 8.0% ( 7.7% on FRDA-50). On September 3, 2020, the magazine made its comeback in front of 1.98 million viewers (10.0% of the public and 8.1% of the FRDA-50).

What score for the re-entry of “Balance your post”?

In fifth position, we find TMC with the American film “Independence Day”, which thrilled 1.19 million followers of science fiction, or 6.9% of 4+ and 6.2% of FRDA-50. On C8, the return of “Balance ton post”, a debate program presented live by Cyril Hanouna until 9:55 p.m., was able to count on 780,000 fans (3.5% of PDA 4+ / 4.8% of FRDA-50 ).

On RMC Découverte, the launch of the new documentary series “Van Mecanic” attracted 350,000 mechanical enthusiasts (1.6% of 4+ / 1.2% of FRDA-50) on average before the first two episodes.