Avoiding victimization, a mission that was important to Audrey Fleurot

Who to believe? This is the question that the audience of TF1 will certainly ask themselves this Thursday evening in front of the first two episodes of Lies. In front of him, Jeanne Sarlat, a professor of philosophy and Thomas Villeneuve, a renowned surgeon. The two characters have already crossed paths before but decide to take the plunge and share an evening alone. If everything seems to have gone well, the next day, waking up is difficult for the woman embodied by Audrey Fleurot. While she only has a few flashes of her date, she claims to have been raped.

Without hesitation, eyes turn to the father of the family played by Arnaud Ducret with whom Jeanne spent the evening. Sometimes reassuring, sometimes cold, the man disturbs by dint of finding answers to the accusations of this potential victim. “It is a very disturbing psychological thriller”, indicates the actor to 20 minutes. Viewers will quickly know if this celibate surgeon has a dark side or if he is wrongly accused.

An original “perfectible” series

Jeanne Sarlat, for her part, is convinced of having been raped by this man a priori well in all respects. During the six episodes that make up the first season of Lies, the philosophy professor moves heaven and earth to prove that she is telling the truth without ever being disconcerted by the traps set in her path. A position of strength that differentiates her from the heroine of Liar, the British series of which the fiction proposed by TF1 is the adaptation.





“I found that it could be improved and at the same time, it hooked me,” said Audrey Fleurot about the original series at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. A lot of things got on my nerves, including the fact that the female character is very victimized. I want to make her stronger than that. “Having the opportunity to give another personality to this heroine is therefore one of the reasons why the actress agreed to play in this remake, she who finds” absurd and a little paralyzing “to make another version of a fiction that she loved.

A victimization that will not cross borders

About the heroine of Liar, Audrey Fleurot relates that the authors had “a real bias to victimize her”. “Me, I want to tell the story of a girl to whom, indeed, it happened, that nobody believes, but who is a girl stronger than that”, tells the actress. Arnaud Ducret agrees with his playing partner, explaining that “she is a strong woman who represents femininity and at the same time someone who is quite anchored. “

If she decided to give another character to this character, Audrey Fleurot considers that this is part of her adaptation work. “I think there is a cultural dimension that must be imprinted on a subject like rape. I think that nationality comes into play and that it is not the same thing in Latin countries as in Scandinavian countries, ”she said. To confirm her intuition, the actress would like to do “one night Lies With all foreign versions of the series.